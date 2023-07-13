BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, July 2, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) lost one of their own. BHPD K-9 Officer Aedan passed away. The department gave tribute to the retired K-9 on the BHPD Twitter page.



“With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our beloved retired K-9 Aedan, who passed away Saturday morning. A male Belgian Malinois, Aedan served faithfully alongside his K-9 handler for five years completing over 1,200 hours of training and assisting in numerous deployments.”



In a separate tweet, BHPD listed the K-9’s acts of service to the Department, and the community including 25 deployments with 20 suspect searches that led to “the apprehension of 5 suspects.”



In addition to BHPD, K-9 Officer Aedan assisted the Culver City and Santa Monica Police Departments.



BHPD noted that, “During a joint op with the [Drug Enforcement Agency] DEA, Aedan’s alert led to the seizure of narcotics worth over $500,000.



“From lending a helping paw to protecting our community, Aedan’s impact stretched far and wide. His legacy of service will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear Aedan.”— BHPD via Twitter.



Canyon News reached out to BHPD for a photo and spoke to Aedan’s handler, Patrol Sergeant, Tony Adams who shared the following statement, and the photo used in this article.



“K9 Aedan worked for 5 years from 2011 to 2016. When I was promoted, I was very fortunate that the city allowed Aedan to retire, and he lived until the age of 13 with me and my family. He will be missed.”