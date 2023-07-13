SANTA MONICA—A woman who barricaded herself inside a motel room on Lincoln Boulevard was taken into custody on Sunday, July 9, after a several-hour-long standoff with police.

Santa Monica Police Department initially released an alert via Twitter at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday asking the public to stay away from the area of the American Motel, located at 1243 Lincoln Blvd.

“The SMPD dealing with a person barricaded inside a motel room near the 1200 block of Lincoln,” Santa Monica Police said in a statement on Twitter.

“For the safety of the officers and firefighters securing the scene, please stay out of the area. We are working to peacefully resolve the incident as swiftly as possible.”

Guests were evacuated from the motel as authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, communicating through a loudspeaker.

At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Monica Police released an update stating that the “individual was taken into custody without incident.”

According to reporting by the Santa Monica Daily Press, the suspectwill “undergo a mental health evaluation.”