BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department Traffic Bureau will be orchestrating a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, August 6. The traffic stop will be at an undisclosed location within the city’s limits.

According to a press release, the checkpoint will transpire from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. All traffic will pass through the checkpoint, and all motorists will be stopped. Uniformed officers will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers and making sure all contacted drivers have a valid driver’s license.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety and increase awareness of the dangers associated with impaired driving and hinder potential impaired and unlicensed drivers.

The BHPD is working in coordination with the new effort from the Office of Traffic Safety that works to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can impair drivers enough to receive a DUI. Marijuana can also impair drivers enough to receive a DUI, when combined with alcohol or other drugs.

For anyone with questions about the program or future traffic safety issues contact the BHPD Traffic Bureau at (310) 285-2196. In addition, the media is asked to attend the checkpoint to help spread awareness.

Funding for impaired driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.