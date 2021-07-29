STUDIO CITY- On Thursday, July 29, at approximately 2:40 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 4000 block of north Vantage Avenue in Studio City for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoking rising from a single-family dwelling with one additional building being exposed to the fire.

“Firefighters initiated an offensive attack but due to the amount of fire which extended across the roof, transitioned to a defensive fire” stated LAFD spokesmen Margaret Stewart.”

It took a total of 26 firefighters about 26 minutes to fully extinguish the flames. There were no reported injuries and the cause and total loss have not yet been determined.