BEVERLY HILLS- On Friday, June 11, the City of Beverly Hills announced that Los Angeles County will mirror the State of California’s guidelines for face coverings beginning Tuesday, June 15.

Face coverings will not be required for fully vaccinated individuals, except in settings where they are required regardless of vaccination status. This includes public transit, k-12 schools, childcare settings, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.

Employers must continue to follow Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards, which currently require employees to wear masks when not everyone is vaccinated. Face coverings will be required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses including restaurants, retail, theaters, family entertainment centers, and state and local government offices including City of Beverly Hills facilities.

Beverly Hills City Council and Commission meetings will remain virtual until further notice. For more information on these changes visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.