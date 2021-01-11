MALIBU—The Boys and Girls Club of Malibu and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are partnering to launch a project-based course for high school students. The program is called Social Justice Initiative, which will start on January 11, 2021.

The Boys and Girls Club of Malibu mission states:

“Our mission is to significantly enhance the lives of all youth to fulfill their potential as caring, productive, contributing citizens.”

This will “create solution-based proposals for current real-world social injustices related to Policing, Education, Homelessness, or the Environment. Students will have the opportunity to create proposals, which will be pitched to a local representative at the state level,” explained the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu. “Students will gain the ability to customize their portfolios, strengthen their resume and college applications, and build their own website! Teens will utilize creative problem solving for real-world issues.”

The free, eight-week course is online, and minimal coursework is involved. They will meet once a week for around 45 minutes for a group discussion.

Instructors and teachers will be available Mondays-Fridays to hold office hours. The instructors include: Mrs. Ryan, the librarian for MHS, and Violet Miehle who is the Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Center Director.

For more information reach out to Mrs. Ryan or email info@bgcmalibu.org to enroll.

Written By Kelvin Portillo and Janette Fu