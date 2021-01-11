WESTWOOD-On Monday, January 11, the University of California announced that it is planning to hold primarily in-person instruction for all 10 campuses starting fall of 2021. As COVID-19 vaccines become available for students, staff, and faculty, UCLA students can expect an on-campus experience this fall with prevention efforts in place.

“As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes,” said President Michael V. Drake, M.D., who made the decision in consultation with the 10 UC chancellors. “Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

Since March UCLA has offered remote-only instruction and will continue to do so for the spring 2021 quarter. On-campus student housing will operate at reduced levels for the spring, primarily serving students with no alternative housing options. UCLA has not yet determined whether summer sessions will take place in person or remotely.

“Like you, I am eager to return to the UCLA campus when health guidelines deem it feasible, and hope sincerely that we may all see one another in person soon,” Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily A. Carter said. “Thank you, as always, for your resilience, adaptability, and Bruin spirit in these challenging times.”