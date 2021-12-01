BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be conducting virtual wildfire evacuation and in-person outdoor warning system community meetings for its new Outdoor Warning System. The Office of Emergency Management will hold two virtual community meetings (agendas will be the same) on December 14 at 10 a.m. and December 15 at 6 p.m.

During the virtual meetings, the Beverly Hills Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works and City Manager’s Office will present various ways community members can prepare as well as share how each department worked to prepare for and mitigate against the threat of wildfires and other potential disasters. Residents will have the opportunity to learn about how to build out their emergency plans and emergency supplies.

The community will also have an opportunity to hear firsthand Beverly Hills planned Outdoor Warning System at two in-person meetings on December 13 at Roxbury Park (near south end of the park) at 4 p.m. and December 15 at Greystone Mansion at 10 a.m. The siren demonstration will be a test only, and may be heard throughout the region. No action will need to be taken and the siren will last no more than 30 seconds. A recording of the siren demonstration will be shared at each virtual meeting.

“We hope the community joins us for either a virtual meeting or in-person siren demonstration as an additional resource to further prepare for a wildfire disaster that could impact them or their families,” says Meena Janmohamed, City of Beverly Hills Emergency Management Manager.

To obtain more details and to view virtual login information, visit beverlyhills.org/firesirenmeeting or dial (310) 285-1021.