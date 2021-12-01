LOS ANGELES—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a 23-year-old man.

On November 26, around 7:30 p.m., the LAPD reported that a pedestrian was crossing southbound Harvard Boulevard at the intersection of Venice Boulevard in a marked crosswalk. As the pedestrian crossed southbound Harvard Boulevard, he was struck by a dark color 2014 to 2019 BMW sedan going eastbound Venice Boulevard.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop, identify themselves, and/or render aid at the scene of a traffic collision as required by law. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released to the public, but authorities have noted the male is from Los Angeles.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.