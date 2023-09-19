BEVERLY HILLS—On September 13, the Beverly Hills City Council voted to move forward with West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation (WHCHC), which is a nonprofit affordable housing developer, to start the negotiation process to possibly develop a 100 percent affordable senior housing project on a city-owned site located at 9268-9298 W. 3rd Street.

As a result of the Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA) approved by the BH City Council, new plans and drawings will be given to the public during community outreach plans in the coming months.

“The Beverly Hills City Council has always been committed to providing affordable housing for our residents,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Dr. Julian Gold. “Sometimes it takes time to put these projects together and I am pleased we are able to move forward. While this is the first step, the Council is dedicated to providing more housing options for our community in the future.”

Back in April 2022, Beverly Hills solicited qualifications and various proposals for a project on a Beverly Hills owned site. They received 27 conceptual proposals and after nearly a year of evaluation the Beverly Hills City Council subcommittee recommended the project site and developer, WHCHC, to be chosen.

The conceptual proposal submitted by WHCHC calls for 252 one-bedroom units with affordability requirements. The building is expected to be six stories high with an additional usable rooftop level along with two levels of subterranean parking.