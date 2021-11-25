BEVERLY HILLS—Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a news release to Canyon News indicated on Monday, November 22, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers received two reports of armed street robberies in the area of Elm Drive and Charleville Boulevard, and Rexford Drive and Charleville Boulevard. The suspects fled in an unknown direction inside a black SUV prior to officers arriving on scene. The on scene investigation produced a license plate, description of the suspected vehicle and description of two suspects involved. The victims in each of these two crimes were not physically harmed.

Detectives located the suspect’s vehicle near West 54th Street and Figueroa in Los Angeles. At approximately 1:35 a.m., detectives working in conjunction with LAPD patrol units, stopped the suspect’s vehicle. This investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants, a male and a female. They were both booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department. A replica firearm was recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Taken into custody was Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne, 22, of Los Angeles. Rhyne is charged with 417.4 PC – Draw imitation firearm. Justice Rasheedmalike Gill, 25, of Los Angeles. He is charged with 211 PC – Robbery

On Tuesday, November 23, at approximately 4:19 p.m., police units responded to a report of an armed street robbery on Beverly Boulevard west of Doheny Drive. The suspects fled on foot prior, but a containment was set up and the suspects were eventually located.

After further investigation, three suspects were arrested and booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department. Two loaded handguns were recovered from two of the three suspects arrested. The victims in this case were not physically harmed. Taken into police custody were a 16 year-old juvenile, Lakeylia Lambert, 37, of Seaside. He is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC – Conspiracy. Also arrested was Isaiah Hudson, 19, of Marina. He is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC – Conspiracy, and 25850 PC – Carrying a concealed weapon

In all of these cases, officers and detectives utilized judgement and restraint during the arrests of these armed and dangerous suspects, taking the suspects safely into custody.

The BHPD do not suspect the robberies are connected to any other criminal activity in the region. The investigation into the November 22 robberies is still on-going.

Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.