BEVELRY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department issued an alert on Tuesday, October 5 indicating a grant was awarded to them in the amount of $92,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). OTS will assist the Police Department’s efforts to decrease deaths and injuries on Beverly Hills roads.

“These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety,” Beverly Hills Police Department Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said. “This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.”

The one-year grant is for the 2022 federal fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:

-Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.

-Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

-Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.

-Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.

-Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.

“Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community,” said Chief Rivetti.

Funding for this program was provided via a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.