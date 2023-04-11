BEVERLY HILLS—From Sunday, April 9 thru Saturday, April 15, the Beverly Hills Police Department will celebrate their dispatchers.

The BHPD tweeted, “Happy Dispatcher Week! We celebrate the hard work of dispatchers, including Selina from BHPD. With 10 yrs experience, she has been an invaluable member of our team. Thank you for being the calm voice in the midst of chaos & for keeping our community safe. We appreciate you!”

“These are very unique, highly trained individuals who remain calm and focused under pressure, they can’t see what is happening, they can only hear,” said Alan Barcelona, president of the California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA). “They are quick, intuitive, creative thinkers all in an effort to protect and to save lives.”

“Emergency dispatchers and call takers have a keen sense of the geographic region they serve. They know communities and neighborhoods, street by street. They know when someone needs to flee or someone needs to stay put. They are the calm in someone’s storm,” reads a statement from the CSLEA website.