HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Los Angeles Police Department detectives have identified and arrested a suspect responsible for a stabbing that occurred at a Red Line Metro station at the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, April 6, LAPD released in a statement.

On Saturday, April 8, at around 5:40 p.m, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Los Angeles resident, Alex Garcia.

At around 5 p.m. on April 6, LAPD’s Hollywood Division responded to calls of an “ADW Ambulance cutting” at the MTA Red Line station platform. Officers arrived at the scene and located a male victim already being treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department personnel for a severe injury to his abdomen. The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency care.

An investigation revealed that the victim entered the train station and engaged in a verbal argument with the suspect – later identified as Garcia – who was already seated on the train. The argument violently transgressed and Garcia brandished a knife and stabbed the victim once in the abdomen. The victim fled the train to seek help and Garcia remained on the train as it left the platform.

Garcia was located on April 8 in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street; he was taken into custody, booked for Attempted Murder and held at one million dollar bail. The victim – whose identity has not been disclosed – remained hospitalized for two days after the incident and has been listed in stable condition.