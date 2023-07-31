BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in a news release they would be participating in the National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 400 Block of N. Rexford Dr. near the Beverly Hills Library and Beverly Hills Fire Department.

For 2023, the police department will highlight the work of K-9s with the BHPD and emphasize their role in keeping the community safe and secure.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that fosters police-community partnerships and promotes neighborhood camaraderie.

The event details are as follows:

K-9 Demonstration: 7 p.m.

The BHPD is inviting the community to join the event and witness the K-9 demonstration showcasing skills and abilities of police dogs.

National Night Out will feature displays from various BHPD departments, including the SWAT Team, Real Time Watch Center Drones, Mobile Command Center, BHFD, and various other departments in Beverly Hills. Food trucks, games, and family-friendly activities will be at the event.

Admission to National Night Out is free, and free parking will be available at the Civic Center Parking Garage after 5 p.m.

Attendees are asked to use the official hashtags #K90210 and #NNO90210 in their social media posts.

For more details and updates visit beverlyhills.org/NNO and follow on social media at beverlyhills.org/BHPDconnect.