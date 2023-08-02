BEVERLY HILLS—On August 1, at approximately, 5 p.m. a police officer near Wilshire Boulevard and N. Beverly Drive crashed into a dark colored Range Rover. First responders arrived on the scene.



The Citizen App reported additional units were called with officers working traffic in the area. No further information is available at this time.

The accident coincides with the timing of the BHPD National Night Out event introducing their K-9 officers Kai, Odin, Darco, Lobo, KOA, and Support K-9 Kami to the public.



The event occurred in the 400th block of N. Rexford Dr.