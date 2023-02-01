BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press release on January 30, that on Friday, February 3, they will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. That includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

“A driver’s focus should be on the road, not their phone,” said Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “That text, phone call, email, or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road.”

If a driver has an important phone call or need to program directions, they should pull over to a safe parking spot. Before getting on the road, drivers should either silence their phone or put it somewhere they cannot reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.