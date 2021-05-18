BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 12, at around 7:45 p.m. officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a report of battery in the 100 block of N. Stanley Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard. The incident result into a standoff between police and the suspect that lasted several hours

Authorities responded to the incident and called in the SWAT team to set up a perimeter around the location, Sgt. David Rudy noted.

The Beverly Hills Police Department advised all surrounding residents to stay indoors while this standoff was occurring. SWAT was able to enter the location to arrest the man around midnight and take him into custody.

A man who was the victim of the attack was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained and his condition is unknown at the moment. The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The BHPD are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BHPD to submit a confidential tip text TIP BEVHILLSPD and your message to 888-777. This process is 100 percent anonymous.

Additionally, the Department uses Nixle to notify subscribers of emergent incidences, media releases, and community events. Text BEVHILLSPD to 888-777 if you would like to subscribe to Nixle to receive these text messages from BHPD.