BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, January 15, at approximately 8 a.m., Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of a burglary in the 1000 block of Laurel Way.

The crime has since been downgraded as authorities look to identify an individual wanted for trespassing. Surveillance photos were captured of the suspect at the scene.

The BHPD reported a heavy police presence in the area, as the suspect is still at large. No further information is known at this time.



Anyone with details on the suspect is asked is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 550-4951.