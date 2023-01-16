SANTA MONICA—The body of a teen killed on Saturday, January 14 was identified as 15-year-old Heidy De Haro.



The California Highway Patrol was called to the scene after a motorist dialed 911 and reported a white Honda Accord in a ditch off of the northbound side of the freeway between the off-ramps of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.



CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service that the crash was reported at 1:41 and officers were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway. They learned the driver slammed into a guardrail before driving off the freeway into an embankment.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 124 pronounced De Haro dead at the scene. Investigators are not sure how long the vehicle was there before it was discovered. The crash is under investigation.