BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is asking people on the road and adults to be more vigilant as children are out walking the neighborhood and collecting candy.

The BHPD indicated in a press release that “as everyone participates in Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations, Beverly Hills Police Department offers the following tips” to be safe around the holidays:

Drivers

-Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

-Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

-Never drive distracted or impaired.

Parents and trick-or-treaters

-Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

-Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

-Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

-Walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

-Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

-Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Those heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, are asked to have a designated sober driver, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night with your party instead of getting behind the wheel.