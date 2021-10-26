WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the death of an individual after a crash into a business on Sunday, October 24. The LAPD reported the incident occurred around 8 p.m., when a 2007 black Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on Saticoy St. at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a business at the southwest corner of Woodley Avenue and Saticoy Street. The business was occupied with patrons at the time of the crash. Several people were injured inside the business and one person died as a result.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced a female patron dead. She was a resident of Woodland Hills. Her identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified. The other parties injured were treated at scene for minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the Black Tahoe sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, and was identified as Luis Carrillo-Castaneda, 18, of Los Angeles. He was arrested for Murder, 187(A) of the Penal Code, booking No. 6267773. Drivers are reminded that speeding, being under the influence and driving is against the law.

Anyone with details about this traffic collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division, Detective Barragan at (818) 644-8028 or Detective Davis at (818) 644-8032. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.