BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is encouraging the community to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday, May 5— by designating a sober driver. Laws will be enforced to keep drivers and pedestrians safe by celebrating responsibly.

“Don’t ruin the celebrations by putting yourself and others at risk and driving impaired. If you’re planning on drinking, plan on getting a sober ride home,” the BHPD stated.

The police department is reminding the public that drugs, alcohol, and marijuana impair vision and judgment calls when behind the wheel of a vehicle.

In addition, the Beverly Hills Police Department is alerting the public to check prescribed medications and adhere to all warning labels, avoid driving after using medications if there is a “do not operate heavy machinery,” “may cause dizziness or drowsiness” warning.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.