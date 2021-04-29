UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, April 28, President Joe Biden gave his joint address to Congress. Biden’s full speech can be viewed via The White House website.

He discussed all the bad things when he took office, referencing the U.S. Capitol riots as, “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. As I stand here tonight — just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Biden discussed getting the American people vaccinated and drew criticism for not giving the Trump administration’s efforts to get the vaccine rolled out quickly in “Operation Warp Speed.”

The President received criticism over his remarks about the creation of jobs and better pipelines, as thousands of Keystone employees and subcontractors are unemployed after the closing of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Biden discussed sending stimulus checks of $1,400 and food to 85 percent of the population through, The American Rescue Plan and getting 800,000 people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, strides in climate change, gun control, and helping Veteran’s get medical care they need.

“One of the defining images of this crisis has been cars lined up for miles waiting for a box of food to be put in the trunk. Did you ever think you’d see that in America,” Biden asked.

“Scientific breakthroughs took us to the Moon and now to Mars, discovered vaccines, and gave us the Internet and so much more. These are the investments we make together, as one country, and that only government can make,” he added.

“That’s why I proposed The American Jobs Plan — a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself. The largest jobs plan since World War II. A broad consensus of economists – left, right, center – agree that what I’m proposing will help create millions of jobs and generate historic economic growth,” Biden touted.

“Our Constitution opens with the words, ‘We the People.’ It’s time we remembered that We the People are the government. You and I. Not some force in a distant capital. Not some powerful force we have no control over,” the President stated.

The Republican response to Biden’s address was given by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also responded to Biden’s address in a video obtained by Fox News.