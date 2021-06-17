UNITED STATES—On Thursday, June 10, President Joe Biden announced a donation of half a billion Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19 to the world’s poorest countries.

According to the White House website, 500 million vaccines will be delivered by June 2022, with 200 million of those being delivered by the end of 2021.

A White House press release relayed that a billion vaccines are to be donated to 92 lower to middle-income countries and the African Union to, “help supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is reportedly encouraging Americans and all countries who are able, to share their wealth by sharing the Coronavirus vaccine.

On June 3, in a separate press release, The White House announced that Vice President Kamala Harris, promised President Andres Manuel Lόpez Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that the first 25 million doses of the vaccine will go to world leaders.