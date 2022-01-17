UNITED STATES—President Joe Biden has come under scrutiny over the voter integrity speech he gave on Tuesday, January 11, at the Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

In his speech, Biden said,

“Sadly, the United Senate, designed to be the world’s greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self. It gives me no satisfaction in saying that. As an institutionalist, as a man who was honored to serve in the Senate, but as an institutionalist, I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them. Vote. Let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”

“I’ve been having quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months. I’m tired of being quiet.” He was shouting as he spoke.

On Wednesday, January 12, Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Coletta Scott King, spoke out against the new Voter Integrity Act introduced by the Biden administration.

Dr. Alveda King and Ambassador of the America First Policy Institute, Ken Blackwell shared their views on what they refer to as “The Freedom to Cheat Act.”

On January 11, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp spoke out against Biden’s new Voter Integrity bill and in favor of Georgia’s SB202 Voter Integrity Act passed in Georgia last year, saying it makes it, “easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

On Wednesday, January 12, Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell addressed the Senate, saying that Joe Biden was being, “Profoundly un-presidential,” in what he called a “divisive speech,” and that “Biden demonized American’s that didn’t agree with him.”

“I have known, liked, and personally respected Joe Biden for many years. I did not recognize the man at that podium yesterday,” McConnell stated.

Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer set Monday, January 17, Martin Luther King Day, as the deadline for the Biden administration to change voting laws.