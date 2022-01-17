HOLLYWOOD—Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham, 27, was arrested at a nightclub after allegedly slapping a security guard while a fight she was involved in ensued.

The security guards were notified of a reported battery at the rooftop of a local nightclub. She was said to have been “belligerent” and was asked to leave the club when security arrived. When they attempted to escort Abraham out of the club she slapped one of them. After the alleged assault transpired someone made a private person’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

According to reports, it was not Abraham who instigated the fight but, another patron at the nightclub. She alleges that the attack was pre-planned and thanked the police officers for saving her from the altercation.

Shortly after the arrest was made she was released and then took to Instagram to post a statement.

She wrote: “I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold.”

“I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest”

She concluded her statement with: “Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you.”

She also demanded multiple times in her post that management at the night club should be fired.

Abraham also had a prior arrest for assaulting another security guard back in 2018 to which she pleaded “guilty.” She was given two years probation and ordered to complete twelve hours of anger management.

There are no reports if Abraham will be officially charged for this most recent case.