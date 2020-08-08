UNITED STATES−Democratic Nominee, Joe Biden has gained endorsements and financial support from controversial groups such as Black Lives Matter the Communist party.

In an August 1st email sent to his supporters, Bob Avakian, leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party endorsed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden for President.

Video footage reveals Avakian using his platform at revcom.us to promote a revolution. Countless photos depict Black Lives Matter protests and the promotion of a world-wide uprising.

On his website, Avakian reposts a blurb from RefuseFascism.org. Headlines read, “As Trump threatens the election and sends fascist stormtroopers into cities; Stay in the streets in August. Build for United Nationwide protests Saturday, September 5. Demand Trump-Pence out now!”

According to their web page, Act Blue fundraises for Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police. In a June 12 report from GreatGameIndia: Journal on Geopolitics and International Relations, 99.64 percent of BLM’s Defund the Police donations go to the Joe Biden Presidential campaign via Act Blue. Nancy Pelosi’s signature is also at the top of the Act Blue fundraising page for BLM, Defund the Police and Democratic candidates.

Joe Biden has stated publicly that he does not support, Defund the Police. On the Act Blue website, an individual may go to the fundraising page and type in Biden. This leads to a link to enable a donor to make a campaign contribution. Canyon-News did this to find out more about the site. After typing in Trump, individuals are led to multiple links on how to get Trump-Pence out of office.

The National Pulse has also reportedly investigated the BLM/Defund the Police/Biden connection.

On The Black Lives Matter website, there is a feature called Black November suggesting voting for only black candidates. There were no political platforms for those running, just photographs of the candidates. To the outrage of BLM commenters, the photos included Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. One commenter stated, “Since When is AOC black?”

Joe Biden is receiving public backlash after video footage in an interview with black and Latino journalists. Biden casually says, “By the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Biden later defended himself on Twitter saying, “Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.”

An August Ballotpedia poll scroll shows Biden with a 3 percent lead this week over President Trump. The gap is closing from last week’s poll which indicated a 4 percent lead for Biden with a 42 percent Presidential approval rating for President Trump.

Below is a more complete list of Biden endorsements including Gary Locke, the U.S. Ambassador to China.

