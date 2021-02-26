UNITED STATES−On Tuesday, February 16, President Joe Biden spoke and answered questions from the audience at the CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper located in the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden’s speech has been under scrutiny over some of the things he said during his first Town Hall serving as President of the United States.

The subject at hand was the coronavirus, but at first, Cooper warmed up with small talk between him and the President. Speaking on quarantine,

Biden chided Cooper saying, “I know you like being home with the baby more…”

“He’s nine and a half months so I’m very happy,” Cooper responded.

“I get it, no, no, everybody knows I like kids better than people,” President Biden replied.

The Biden gaff’s at the Town Hall went viral on social media. Anderson Cooper went on with the interview as though nothing had happened.

Anderson Cooper question Biden about the availability of the vaccines.

“By the end of July this year. We have, we came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. We have now, by the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American,” Biden answered.

Cooper began to ask, “By the end of July, do you mean they will be available or that people will have actually been able to get them because of Dr. Fauci…”

Biden interrupted Cooper.

“Here, look. What we did, we got into office and found out the supply, there was no backlog, I mean there was nothing in the refrigerator figuratively and literally speaking. And there are 10 million doses a day that was available. We’ve upped that in the first three weeks that we’re in office to significantly more than that.”

Biden indicated there being a shortage of vaccinators.

“Yes, now we have made significant strides increasing the number of vaccinators. I issued an Executive Order allowing former retired docs and nurses to do it. We have over a thousand military personnel. The CDC has, I mean, excuse me, we have gotten the National Guard engaged.”

Governor Mike Huckabee Tweeted criticism of Cooper.

When you didn't think CNN could disgrace itself and journalism more, "Panderson" Cooper brings his shine box to a "town hall" and engages Joe Biden in what might as well been a "hair sniffing" and "feel the white leg hairs" event on live TV. Hard-hitting!https://t.co/URDltRY82y — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 17, 2021

Joe Concha made reference to, former President Trump’s, Operation Warp Speed, Getting a vaccine out to the American people in less than a year’s time, and called Biden’s response, “A straight up lie.”

News reports indicate that Biden had asked CNN host, Anderson Cooper, beforehand, if the media couldn’t possibly, “Give him a break.”

Evangelical Reverend Franklin Graham Tweeted about the request.