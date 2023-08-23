UNITED STATES—Over the last few decades, it has become popular for a sitting President to come up with something unique that would separate his Presidency from the rest. It’s not quite a euphemism, or an idiom, but a word or a signature phrase.



In a recent speech, President Biden joked that someone referred to the state of the economy as, “Bidenomics.” The President noted that at first, he was offended by it. Now, he not only likes it, but shared what Bidenomics means to him.



“Bidenomics is working.” His plan he says is to, “Grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down.”



Though President Biden touts a thriving economy, the cost at the gas pumps, the prices at the grocery stores, and the ever-rising mortgage rates do not back up his claims. So, the phrases or words associated with the sitting President, do not necessarily have to be true. It is just a little lingo that sets this presidency apart from the rest.



During the 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns of Donald J. Trump, the MAGA or Make America Great Again, movement was Trump’s signature phrase. While campaigning for President, Trump would, and still does, draw crowds of people that cheer at the sound of, “We will make America Great Again.”



A sitting President naming a particular part of his Presidency that he is proud of is nothing new. During the Obama Administration, Barack Obama brought the healthcare for all that has been dubbed, “Obamacare,” since around 2009.



The 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, also referred to as, “The Great Communicator,” and “The Gipper,” also had a financial plan called, “Reaganomics.”



According to Investopedia, Reaganomics, is also known as, “The Trickle-Down Effect.”



“The term Reaganomics was used by both supporters and detractors of Reagan’s policies. Based on the principles of supply-side economics and the trickle-down theory, Reaganomics proposed that decreases in taxes, especially for corporations, stimulate economic growth. If the expenses of corporations are reduced, the savings then ‘trickle down’ to the rest of the economy, spurring overall growth.”