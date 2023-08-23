MALIBU—On Tuesday, August 22, at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a domestic violence call between a male and female. Authorities were called to the 19400 block of the Pacific Coast Highway south of the Los Tunas Beach near the lifeguard tower.



According to LASD Homicide Detective, Lt. Michael Gomez, officers arriving at the scene found the male between 20-25 years of age suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.



The LASD Homicide Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect who fled the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.