MALIBU—Malibu’s Tiny Tot Olympic Games is returning to Malibu Bluffs Park on Sunday, September 17, offering 12 different sporting activities for kids ages 2 to 6 years old.

The city of Malibu indicated in a news release that registration starts at 9:45 a.m. and an Opening Ceremony will start at 10 a.m. for 12 varied sports activities. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.MalibuCity.org/Register. Registration is $5 per child and there will be a limited number of walk-up registrations available the day of the event.

The Community Services Department collaborated with a variety of instructors that will lead the sports activities. Stations include basketball with Momentum Academies, baseball with Train Goat Gainz, skateboarding with Champ Camp, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, surfing with Aspects Academy, tennis with tennis pro John Rom, martial arts with Joey Escobar, ribbon dancing with Gaylene’s Dance Studio, track with Malibu Run and an art activity with Create Studio.

There will be bounce houses and face painting for a nominal fee. Each child will receive a ribbon for their efforts, and photo opportunities will be available for parents.

For more details call the Community Services Department 310-317-1364 or visit www.MalibuCity.org/SpecialEvents.