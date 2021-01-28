UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, January 26, US District Courts placed a temporary restraining order on the January 20 memorandum signed by Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske. The memorandum was a 100-day freeze to begin January 22, to pause deportations of individuals in the country illegally.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made the following statement commending the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas for implementing the nationwide restraining order on January 26:

“The Court’s decision to stop the Biden Administration from casting aside congressionally enacted immigration laws is a much-needed remedy for DHS’s unlawful action. A near-complete suspension of deportations would only serve to endanger Texans and undermine federal law. Blatantly illegal security threats cannot be allowed to stand, and the rule of law must be upheld. I commend the Court for prioritizing the law and safety of our citizens, and I will continue to defend Texas against the unlawful and unconstitutional actions of President Biden and his Administration.”

The memorandum by the Biden-Harris administration is included in a press release by the Department of Homeland Security. On page three of the memo, it explains which individuals residing in the US illegally would qualify to stay in the new immigration deportation 100-day freeze.

“Accordingly, and pending the completion of the review set forth in section A, I am directing an immediate pause on removals of any noncitizen1 with a final order of removal (except as noted below) for 100 days to go into effect as soon as practical and no later than January 22, 2021. The pause on removals applies to any noncitizen present in the United States when this directive takes effect with a final order of removal except one who:

1. According to a written finding by the Director of ICE, has engaged in or is suspected of terrorism or espionage, or otherwise poses a danger to the national security of the United States; or

2. Was not physically present in the United States before November 1, 2020; or

3. Has voluntarily agreed to waive any rights to remain in the United States, provided that he or she has been made fully aware of the consequences of waiver 1 “Noncitizen” as used in this memorandum does not include noncitizen nationals of the United States.”-Homeland Security Memorandum, Section 3, in part.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Removal Operations (ERO) officers in Los Angeles arrested two sex offenders “who preyed on children in neighboring communities of El Monte. Those arrested were Oscar Daniel Munoz-Valdez, 40, of Mexico, and Pedro Antonio Hernandez-Aparicion, 35, of El Salvador.

A most wanted fugitive in Southern California, Emrah Gocekli, aka Vandoff Shawn Thomas, 33, of Turkey is also in custody.

ICE reports the 2020 daily average of removals were 509, 87 arrests, 4,000 pounds of narcotics were seized, 6 victims identified, and 12 gang members removed.