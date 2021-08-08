BEVERLY HILLS—Detroit native, Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, 33, known to the world as Big Sean, has sold his Beverly Hills estate located at 3307 Clerendon Road for $11. million, on August 4.

The 4 story mansion was built in 2005 and has 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and sits on nearly a half-acre of land. The home is 10,971 square feet and is situated in the Mulholland Estates.

The home features landscaping, a recording studio, a nightclub, a theater that seats over 13 people, a swimming pool, and more.

Big Sean purchased the home in 2017 from Slash, the guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, for $8.7 million.

David Parnes, James Harris, and Alex Vichinsky of the boutique real estate company “The Agency” represented the seller in the transaction, and The Agency’s Jordan Rubinstein represented the buyer.