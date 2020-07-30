UNITED STATES─First it was Walmart, now Target, Best Buy, whose next? You might be wondering what the hell am I referring to it’s all about possible changes to Black Friday for 2020. At first, I was going to make the argument that Black Friday had immediately became Black Thursday; I mean most retailers opened their doors after 2 or 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For the longest time, I wanted the retailers to go back to opening their doors during the wee hours on the day after Thanksgiving or Black Friday as it’s called or bright and early in the morning as it has always been. I know what so many people are saying, oh, there is no sale that great where you have to trample or run over people to get inside a store people. For me and my family it has always been out the comradery and just being in the presence of others.

There are those willing to wait in line, those willing to wait in the cold, those willing to get up in the wee hours of the night, the list goes on and on. It is sometimes about getting a deal, but I think for most die-hards it’s about the experience. It has been a staple in my family for years, we eat and then we shop. However, in the midst of a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever witnessed, for the first time that I can recall, Black Friday might actually transpire on Black Friday America.

I actually have mixed feelings about it because on the flipside, it will finally give me the opportunity to host a big Thanksgiving meal for my entire family, but that tradition that has become a staple might sit at the waist side, it’s just for a few hours. To be honest this is something that excites me because I can sleep and then get up in the wee hours of the night to plan a shopping trip to kick off the Christmas season. I love Xmas nothing makes me happier than giving gifts to family and friends. I don’t know what it is so don’t ask, but getting in the Christmas spirit has always been something that excites me America and I don’t think anything will ever change that.

So it is good to see many retailers return to the norm and give their employers the opportunity to spend the holiday with their actual family and not working to take care of greedy consumers. With that said, some have made the argument that many of the retailers are closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s kind of hard to maintain social distancing, people will be acting like a chicken with their head chopped off and it’s not just safe to have such mayhem where a deadly virus is infecting tons of people and its killing them. For once, it feels like earning a dollar is not a top priority and that spending time with loved ones and bonding is the tier focus.

It looks the pandemic is not taking any prisoners, I mean we had virtual shutdown of the economy, kids were let out of school early, wearing masks, utilizing sanitizer and cleaning our hands on a consistent basis has become the newest norm. For the first time in years, I can say Black Friday is going to happen on Black Friday.

Written By Jason Jones