LOS ANGELES—On Friday, August 28, actor Chadwick Boseman, who played in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “42,” and “Get on Up” died from stage 4 colon cancer, according to a post on his Instagram account.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The term “Wakanda Forever” was stated by Boseman in the film “Black Panther” and it became a trademark according to trademarks.justia.com.

He passed away in his Los Angeles home, with his wife his family by his side.

Representatives of Boseman have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

Written By Keshawn Ward