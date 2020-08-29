CALIFORNIA—On Friday, August 28, SeaWorld San Diego reopened for guests to experience its new “Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews” park experience. The park has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From August 28 thru September 27, on Fridays-Sundays, the park will offer a combination of limited-time specialty menus created by the park’s culinary team that offer a variety of “beer-infused” BBQ food options as well as craft beers, and explore outdoor animal exhibits and marine life animal presentations.

“We want to thank our guests for their continued patience and support, and are beyond excited to announce the launch of this unique zoo experience, in a limited capacity format, as we safely welcome everyone back to the park,” said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego in a statement.

The new experience’s operating hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The park will also open on Labor Day.

The park will operate with limited capacity, with guests being required to “purchase a date-specific ticket online.” Tickets began selling on Monday, August 24, at $74.99 for adults and $64.99 for children (ages 3-9).

Enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place in the park during operating hours, ensuring “sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings.”

“We have enhanced our already strict health and safety measures to implement best practices in health and safety protocols that will promote an outdoor experience for families and friends that is fun, memorable and safe,” Hannes added.

Pass Members and Fun Card Holders have the chance of making reservations with over a 50 percent discount.