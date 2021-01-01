BRENTWOOD—NBA player Blake Griffin, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons has purchased a mansion in Brentwood for about $5.9 million. The 31-year-old Oklahoma native bought the property from Jordana Leigh, the represented seller working with Rodeo Realty, while Ron Smith and David Berg from Smith & Berg Partners at Compass represented Griffin in the transaction.

The home has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths and is 5,893 square feet and sites on a 0.53 acre lot. It is 155.59 percent more expensive than other properties in the region, with the median price being $2,299,000. The single family home was built in 1936 and costs $997 per square foot.

The home has a kitchen furnished with Brazilian granite, custom cabinets, a Viking range, Bosch dishwashers, and a family room with a fireplace and tall windows. Off the living room are media and billiard rooms. Additionally, there is a private terrace and covered seating with another fireplace.

The pool has a waterfall along with a spa. The guest suite has its own patio overlooking the area, and the upstairs has a grand master bedroom with another fireplace and three walk-in closets. Other amenities include a gym, a place to play pool, and wine cellar.

Griffin started playing in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009. He was signed to the Detroit Pistons in 2018. Some most notable achievements include the John R. Wooden Award (2009), the NBA Rookie of the Year Award (2011), the NBA All Rookie Team (2011), and Best Breakthrough Athlete in 2011 at the ESPY Awards.