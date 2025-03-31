LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, March 27, the LADA’s Office announced that Blanca Escobar has been charged with receiving over $350,000 in stolen merchandise from retailers including Target, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, CVS, and Walgreens at her business near MacArthur Park.

Escobar, 65, of Los Angeles is charged with eight felony counts of receiving stolen property over $950 in value and one misdemeanor count of conducting gaming. It is further alleged that the offenses indicate planning, sophistication and professionalism.

The defendant appeared in court and arraignment was set for May 22 in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Escobar remains out of custody and was ordered to return for the next court date.

On March 5, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant at Escobar’s business on 6th Street across from MacArthur Park in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Officers recovered an estimated $360,000 in stolen merchandise, primarily cosmetics, clothes, and toiletries, from retailers including CVS, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, Ross, TJ Maxx and Macy’s. Authorities also discovered illegal slot machines.

If convicted as charged, Escobar faces 8 years and 6 months in prison. The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Central Trials Division and was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.