CALIFORNIA—The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) is currently under investigation following claims reported on Wednesday, February 2, that their multimillion-dollar fundraising activities are not monitored.

The following statements were made by the legal counsel for the conservative watchdog group, the National Legal and Policy Center, Paul Kamenar.

“The National Legal and Policy Center will be filing a formal complaint with the Attorneys General of Washington and California to impose the maximum penalties on BLMGNF for their flagrant and repeated violations of the charity disclosure laws in those states and it seems in many others,”

The Director of the National Legal and Policy Center, Tom Anderson stated,

“Unfortunately, this appears to be an epic abuse of public trust in which an entire movement’s resources are being squandered on the whims and financial mismanagement of one person and their inner circle of friends and family,”

In addition to the above complaint, Andrew Kerr of the Washington Examiner reported on Wednesday, February 2, that no one seemed to oversee the group.

The Washington Examiner and Isabel Vincent from the New York Post indicate that BLMGNF reportedly transferred millions of dollars to a Canadian charity that was headed by Janaya Khan who is married to BLM founder, Patrisse Cullors who reportedly stepped down in May of 2021.

Reports indicate that all Livestream fundraising came to a halt following an article published by the Washington Examiner exposing the reported lack of accountability and transparency in their funding and that a $6 million home was purchased.

Sources indicate that the states of California and Washington have both recently notified the BLMGNF to cease all fundraising activities.

The Livestream fundraising may have stopped. Black Lives Matter has not appeared to have dissolved. On January 27, the following was announced on the BLM Facebook page.

“Join us tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EST) for an emergency organizing call.” The post went on to say, “We are joining our friends at ‘Demand Justice,’ ‘MoveOn,’ and ‘Sunrise Movement’ to talk about what we need to do to ensure a progressive Black woman is nominated to Supreme Court.”