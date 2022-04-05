MALIBU—The city is collaborating with UCLA Health to host a Blood Drive at Malibu City Hall in the Multipurpose Room on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

“Giving blood is one of the most powerful ways that regular people can make a big difference for people whose lives depend on the supply of donated blood,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “It is yet another positive sign of our improving COVID-19 rates that we can host an in-person blood drive at City Hall, so I encourage everyone in Malibu to join in this important effort.”

According to the city of Malibu website, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced blood donations and blood supplies due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders and other impacts. Donated blood is needed each day for surgeries, emergencies and regular medical procedures. Blood supplies are used in any major emergency such as earthquakes and other natural disasters..

Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended, while inside, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order as of March 4, 2022. See the Order: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/HOO/HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity.pdf.

Participants can register for an appointment in advance at www.ucedonor.com (click on Blood Drives, and enter MALIBU or 90265 in the Zip Code or Account Code box). City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu. Bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat well before and after giving blood. For more details contact Terri at 310-567-1720.