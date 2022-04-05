MALIBU—The city is allowing seniors back to the Senior Center beginning April 1 as part of the reopening of City Hall to the public. The Senior Center will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Senior Center at Malibu City Hall is a vital hub where elders in our community can socialize, stay in touch with the community, and stay active, healthy, and engaged,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Throughout the pandemic, the City has offered a range of remote and outdoor activities to serve our seniors, and we are delighted that COVID-19 rates are low enough for us to reopen the Senior Center. We look forward to seeing you.”

The city of Malibu indicated in a news release that seniors will have access to general use areas, such as the computer lab, library, and numerous recreation programs. Staff is available to assist with Dial-A-Ride questions and program registrations. Fresh coffee will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Face coverings are recommended, but not required in Malibu City Hall, in line with the updated Los Angeles County Health Officer Order as of March 4, 2022. The Order is available to review at: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/docs/HOO/HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity.pdf.

Ongoing Senior Programs in April:

Knitting: Monday, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center

Chair Yoga: Monday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Senior Center

Stretch and Strength: Monday, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park

Cardio Salsa: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park

Mat Yoga: Tuesday, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Senior Center

Stretch and Strength: Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park

Relax Through Coloring: Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Senior Center

Gentle Mat Pilates: Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Senior Center

Cardio Salsa: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park

Knitting: Friday, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center

Stretch and Strength: Friday, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park

Relax Through Coloring: Wednesday, 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. at the Senior Center

Special Senior Programs in April:

Tech Help: Tuesday, April 12, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Senior Center

Legacy Walk: Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Legacy Park

Point Dume Hike: Tuesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Point Dume State Park

Art Trek: Thursday, April 28, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Senior Center

Earth Day Giveaway: Friday, April 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Senior Center

Information about programs is available in the Senior News and Views Newsletter, which is mailed directly to Malibu Senior Center members each month. The newsletter is also available online at MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter, or in person at Malibu Bluffs Park and Malibu City Hall.

For more information on senior programs and transportation services, visit MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter or contact the Senior Center at 310-456-2489, ext. 357 or e-mail at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org.