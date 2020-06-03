BEVERLY HILLS—The Cedars Sinai Community Blood Drive which is sponsored by the Rotary Club will be held on Wednesday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beverly Hills City Hall.

“The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donations. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care. Please schedule your next donation appointment now to help prevent another blood shortage,” states the Red Cross Blood website.

A potential shortage of blood donations might occur due to the coronavirus. The redcrossblood.org posted a quote from the U.S Surgeon General that reads: “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

The beverlyhills.org posted on their website, “Healthy individuals are needed to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. Please join us and help save some lives,” states the city of Beverly Hills on its website.

To ensure safe social distancing there will be no walk-in appointments available. There is an appointment-only rule in order to donate. To make an appointment, visit the donatebloodcedars.org and enter the sponsor code: BHBD or call 310-423-4170.