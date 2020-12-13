HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, December 12, 8-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Singer Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, 39, and businessman, songwriter, and rapper Shawn Corey Carter 51 know as Jay Z, has been nominated for a Grammy along with her mom for the song “Brown Skin Girl,” the song was nominated in the category of the best music video.

The 2021 Grammy nominees were announced Livestream for the first time in history on November 24 in 83 categories for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

When the nominees were announced, Blue Ivy Carter was not on the list but after reviewing the track Blue can be heard singing on the track and will also be given writing credits. Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known in the industry as Wizkid was also added to the credits.

June 15—Blue was nominated for her first BET Award and won the Award, which also included, Wizkid and Carlos St. John Phillips 34, known as Saint Jhn.

Blue also received the outstanding duo/group category for her contributions to the song “Brown Skin Girl.” In July, Blue won her first Billboard Hot 100 song for the fan-favorite track.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be air on Sunday, January 31, on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EST, 5:00 p.m., the host of the show will be Trevor Noah 36.