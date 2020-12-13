LOS ANGELES—On December 10, former professional wrestler Tommy Lister also known as Deebo in the movie Friday films died, Lister was 62 years old.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Department was contacted to do a welfare check up, after Listers family and friends failed to have heard from him all day Wednesday.

Cindy Cowan, Listers agent made a statement that the former wrestler/actor was found unconscious in his home located in Marina Del Rey, Lister was announced dead at the scene.

While the cause of death has not been determined yet Lister was diagnosed with Covid-19 just earlier this year.

“He got a positive result about four months ago and recovered from that. While at the time he suffered from difficulty breathing and fatigue, recently the actor had been doing better than ever” stated Cowan. “He kind of was one of those people that used the lockdown to work out and get in the best shape ever, Cowan says. He actually looked the best he’s ever looked and I’ve never seen him more excited about what was coming next”.

A week before Listers passing he shared with Cowan that “He wasn’t feeling well”.

“He thought maybe his diabetes was starting to kick up because he just wasn’t feeling right,” Cowan says. “He said, ‘I feel like I’m getting COVID again”.

After the weekend Lister was still having a hard time breathing.

Cowan recommend that Lister get tested again. “I actually think he was really afraid to get tested again, she adds, noting that she planned on taking him to the doctor on Thursday, and then obviously Thursday never happened.”

Listers last interview was with Brandon Jay just on December 4, 2020. As the interview takes place online, Lister was inside his home wearing a mask from his clothing line Deebo Clothing over his face.

Jay asked the former wrestler/actor if the public can expect another film from the ‘Friday’ saga along with other productions Lister was involved in.

Shortly before his passing, Lister spoke on his interest in receiving the Covid vaccine.

“He wanted to be one of the first ones to get the vaccine because he wanted to be able to get his life back to normal and be able to spend Christmas with his daughter. He was looking forward to that and he thought he’d be one of the first in line because he was in his 60s and had a pre-existing condition,” Cowan says. “It’s so sad that he said that six days prior to passing”.

“I’m taking my vaccination because I still have more work to do” stated Lister in December 4,2020 interview.

Lister began his acting career being casted as the “bully” in films during the 80’s some roles include The Fifth Element, Zootopia, Dark Knight, Runaway Train and Beverly Hills Cop II. He also played along side WWE Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film No Holds Barred.

Then in 1995 he took the part of bike theft bully in his character as Deebo in Friday and then rejoined the cast for the sequel Next Friday released in 2000.