HOLLYWOOD- Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan issued an apology after it was revealed the star used a machine to duplicate his signature on books and artwork for the last few years. Bob Dylan said he made an “error in judgement” by approving his works, including the book “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” to be sold as hand-signed copies to fans. It seems that after developing symptoms of vertigo in 2019, the star claimed he started using an autopen to sign merchandise, books and other artworks. The controversy began when fans on social media began noting a similar signature on limited-edition signed copies of Dylan’s latest book that cost $600. According to published reports., he was made aware that there’s some controversy about signatures on some of my recent artwork prints and on a limited-edition of Philosophy of Modern Song. “I’ve hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there’s never been a problem,” he said in a statement. He mentioned in the statement, about his vertigo, and the pandemic. Which everyone knows that it wasn’t easy during the pandemic to find a safe and workable way to complete what he needed to do. With contractual deadlines. The idea of an auto-pen was suggested to him, with the assurance that this kind of thing is done all the time in the art and literary worlds. Dylan also took to social media, including Facebook to apologize. He said he was working with Simon & Schuster and his gallery partners to rectify it immediately.

Dylan’s apology comes days after Simon & Schuster issued a statement confirming he had not hand-signed some copies of the book, released earlier this month, and promised customers a refund. “To those who purchased the “Philosophy of Modern Song” limited edition, we want to apologize,” said a tweet from Simon & Schuster. “As it turns out, the limited-edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this information by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.” Dylan fans are excited to pre-order: Fragments- Time Out of Mind Session (1996-1997). This latest chapter in the highly acclaimed Bootleg series takes a fresh look at Time Out of mind, celebrating the iconic album and its enduring impact 25 years after its original release. It will be released January 27, 2023.

You ever notice, that when celebrities have a new album coming out there is always some type of controversy. Just a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez social media went black. I’m not joking, all her videos were taken down on Instagram and by her name was a black circle. Usually when they do that, it means a new album is going to be released. That’s exactly what happened, Jlo broke the news on the 20th anniversary of This is Me….Then. She announced her first album in nine years, on Black Friday, It will also arrive sometime in 2023. The title is a play on her third studio album This Is Me… Then which celebrates its 20th anniversary. It spans 13 songs, including titled Dear Ben Pt. II- presumably about her husband Ben Affleck. When she broke the news on social media, of course, she shared a video in which This Is Me…Then album cover morphs into a modern day photoshoot of her posing, possibly for the new album cover. Beyond her music career, Lopez has been busy as an actor in numerous films over the years, such as Hustlers, Marry Me, and Second Act. She has also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019, her third time doing it and was named in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Let’s not forget the “Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.” She said, the new album was inspired by her rekindling with Ben, the “love of her life.” She has said, in a recent interview that, 20 years later, it had a happy ending. “It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. But it did happen, and it does have a Hollywood-fairy tale ending. According to a press release, the project is set ro feature new music from Lopez that “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing the best to Dylan and JLo!