HOLLYWOOD—Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the home of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward’s son, Bobby Brown Jr. 28, a resident of Encino, on Wednesday, November 18. Authorities arrived to the home around 2:00 p.m. after receiving a call of medical emergency assistance required at the rapper’s home.

Bobby Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased at his home. Officials indicated there was no evidence of foul play.

Bobby Brown Jr. released his first rap video titled “Catch Me If You Can” in September 2018, when he was 19 with his friends Cheatcodez and JayR. Brown Jr. also released the song “Selfish.”

Bobby Brown Sr., who is known for his song in “Ghostbusters II,” and hits such as “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative” was also a member of the R&B group New Edition from the 80s.

Bobbie Brown Jr.’s half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home. Bobbi Kristina’s mother, singer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her hotel room in Beverly Hills in February 2012. Houston died as a result of drowning, heart disease and cocaine.

Bobbie Brown Jr.’s death is being investigated, by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, a request for additional information surrounding the rapper’s death from Brown Sr.’s Attorney and representatives have not been returned.

Bobby Brown Jr. is survived by his girlfriend Anna Reid, his father Bobby Brown, his mother Kim Ward, and sister, LaPrincia Brown.