BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department received a call about a potential bomb threat on Wednesday, April 19. They received the call around 8 p.m. The call lead to multiple house searches around the area close to the police department which caused road closures in front of the police department and City Hall.

K9 units were released to help in the search for any devices that appeared suspicious. The police department evacuated all personnel and staff from the BHPD headquarters for safety measures. No suspicious devices or activities were found and the all-clear was given around midnight.

No evidence was found related to the bomb threat, but the police department will be conducting an investigation.