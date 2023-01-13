MALIBU—A man who was parked on the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu had a boulder fall on his vehicle which smashed his car’s roof inward on Tuesday, January 10.

Mauricio Henao, was in his driver’s seat when he received a phone call from his girlfriend. As he was on the call, he stepped out of his vehicle onto Pacific Coast Highway. When he went back to his vehicle he heard loud crashing. A four-foot boulder rolled onto his car totaling the vehicle. The debris, that came down with the boulder included mud, rocks, and smaller boulders. It spread across four lanes of traffic on the roadway.

No one was injured during the incident but multiple cars that were nearby were damaged. It was confirmed that one other vehicle sustained a damaged windshield.

This rockslide came a day after a storm hit the area which has also caused flooding and road hazards.

Back in 2018, a boulder fell onto a vehicle that contained three people. The trio were located on Piuma Road and Francisco which are roads that lead onto PCH. The driver and the two other passengers were not seriously injured when this occurred. The roads were closed for hours as a geologist assessed the scene. This rockslide was said not to have been induced by rain.