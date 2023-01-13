WASHINGTON DC—On Monday, January 9, the House of Representatives passed H.R.-23, The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act. The bill rescinds $87 million IRS funding bill passed by the Biden Administration in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The House revoked the bill with a 221-210 vote.



Congressman McCarthy made a campaign promise as Speaker of the House to “defund 187,000 agents.” This is part of the concessions he made. The bill must now pass in the Democrat-controlled Senate.



One commenter, @sunsungirly tweeted, “All the Republicans gloating about ‘defunding 187,000 IRS agents’ don’t actually know how government works. Do you think they know it still has to pass through the house and land on the President’s desk?”



A person with a profile that reads, “NeverBiden” and “Never Trump,” @Clarice1919, tweeted, “Literally, no one wants 187,000 new IRS agents. Not sure who decided it, but it’s terrible.”



“I proudly voted to repeal the funding that would allow 187,000 to target hard-working families and small businesses. This rollback of bureaucratic overreach is just the start of the new @HouseGOP majority delivering on our #commitmenttoAmerica,” tweeted Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio.



“As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. My responsibility — our responsibility — is to our country,” McCarthy said January 7.



On his website, he spoke of wanting Congress to be open again saying, “If you always dreamed of watching Congress, I want you to be able to come and watch us vote.”



On January 10, committees and subcommittees were chosen to work on the weaponization of the government agencies such as the CIA and FBI. H. Res 12- “establishing select subcommittees on the weaponization of the Federal Government as a select investigative subcommittee of the committee on the judiciary.”



On January 11, addressed the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act H.R. 26- “To amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”



On January 12, considerations for provisions of rule H. Res. 5 H.R. 22- “To prohibit the Secretary of Energy from sending petroleum products from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and for other purposes.